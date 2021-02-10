A 30-year-old driver, Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Wednesday appeared in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing his employer’s truck spare parts.

Abdullahi, a driver with Coca-cola Bottling Company, Idu Industrial Yard, Idu, Abuja, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Guw, a Chief Driver in the company, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on February 1.

Ejike said the complainant on January 31 at about 7pm parked the company’s truck at a point where the defendant also parked the company’s truck assigned to him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Chinyere Nwecheonwu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Nwecheonwu adjourned the case until March 31 for hearing.