Cobbler remanded over alleged kidnap attempt

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a 30-year-old cobbler, Nurudeen Garba, in a correctional center for attempted kidnapping.

Garba, a resident of Unguwar Sarki Kaduna, is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and attempted kidnapping.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Emmanuel said the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter, adding that only the High Court has the jurisdiction to grant bail on capital offence.

He adjourned the matter until September 30, for legal advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, had told the court that one Suleiman Babanle, of Kawo, reported the matter at the State Criminal and Investigation Department, on September 2.

Leo stated that the complainant had received a call from an unknown person threatening to kidnap him if he did not pay an advance ransom of N2 million.

Leo added that when the complainant informed the police about the threat, the police swung into action and arrested the defendant after some investigations.

He noted that the offences contravened sections 57 and 247 of the penal code Laws of Kaduna State, 2017.