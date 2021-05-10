Dangote Group of companies has denied having any link whatsoever with International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI), either by way of ownership or affiliation, as was suggested in a publication by an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters.

A statement on Monday by the Group Chief, Branding & Communcations, Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, said Sahara Reporters’ story entitled ‘EXCLUSIVE: How Suspended NPA Boss, Hadiza Usman Awarded Coastline Terminals To Dangote’s Proxy Company In Shady Deal’, dated Sunday, May 9, 2021, was an attempt to tarnish the name of the company.

It said the group or any of its business units has no dealings on the coastline terminals in Onne Ports Complex, nor are they in any way in any agreement or partnership with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) or ICSTSI for control of operation of any of its berths in the complex.

“Our stand on this matter is justified by a letter dated Sunday, May 9, 2021 sent from Manila, Philippines, by ICTSI, Senior Vice-President, Philippines, Hans-Ole Madsen, to the editor, Sahara Reporters, which states: ‘We would like to clarify that International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is a Philippine publicly listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on six continents.

“‘ICTSI ranks as Top-10 port operator in the world. ICSTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote Group of Companies’,” it said.

It added that it smacks of irresponsible journalism for Sahara Reporters to publish such an “ill-researched, libelous and foul-intentioned story, aimed at tarnishing the good image of a responsible organization,” and that it is consulting with its legal department on the steps to take on the issue.