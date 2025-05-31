Coastal highway: Disaster greater than tsunami, now fortune – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as a segment of fortune from a disaster greater than tsunami.

Tinubu made the remark while inaugurating a 30km stretch of the highway from its Phase One, Section One.

“It is a disaster greater than tsunami that would have consumed Victoria Island and Ikoyi.

“It is now a segment of fortune,” he said.

Tinubu noted that the coastal highway project would pass from Lagos through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom and terminate in Calabar in Cross River.

He thanked the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, and the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, as well the permanent secretary in the ministry and controllers, engineers and other staff of the ministry for their commitment to the project.

The president said that he hoped that efforts were being made to train local engineers through the project implementation.

“It is most pleasing to note that the highway was constructed using reinforced concrete pavement for long-term durability.”

Tinubu also inaugurated other projects virtually at the occasion.

“I want to use this opportunity to commission other completed projects.

According to him, the projects include the 67.1km Alesi–Ugep Road in Cross River and the dualised East-West Road Section II (Eleme Junction–Ahoada) in Rivers.

Tinubu also inaugurated the Jimeta Bridge in Jimeta, Adamawa, and a number of other significant road projects across the country.

He also flagged off construction and rehabilitation of other critical road projects such as the Ibadan–Ife–Ilesha–Akure–Benin Road spanning four states, the Nembe–Brass Road, and sections of the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway.

He urged Nigerians to reflect on their collective responsibility to preserve infrastructure.

“Government can build roads, but it is left for us, citizens, to maintain them.

