COAS warns military personnel against extravagant lifestyle after retirement

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede has advised military personnel nearing retirement to live within their means, while cautioning them against engaging in extravagant lifestyles upon exiting the service.

Oluyede gave the advice on Monday at the Third Quarter 2025 Veterans Affairs Pre-Retirement Training and Business Development seminar, held for army personnel.

The seminar’s theme is: “Building Resilience of Personnel/Veterans for Thriving in Post-Retirement Life.”

The seminar, scheduled for August 3 to August 5, is being held at the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, Apapa, Lagos State.

Represented by the Corps Commander of Engineering, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Tonye Numbere, the COAS said that post-service life came with its peculiar set of challenges, such as limited financial resources, misuse of retirement benefits and neglect of physical and mental well-being.

“Additionally, many retirees face difficulties adjusting to a lifestyle without the structures of military regimentation and privileges associated with wearing the uniform.

“It is, therefore, unwise to adopt an extravagant lifestyle that is above your means or venture into unfamiliar business undertakings without proper guidance.

“The training will expose you to several vocational opportunities, entrepreneurship procedures and general management skills so as to have a stress-free and meaningful life in retirement,” he said.

Oluyede stated that the seminar’s theme was apt, given the current economic realities and their attendant effects on the well-being of the citizenry.

He said, therefore, the welfare of all soldiers remained his top priority.

“I have directed the reorganisation of existing welfare packages and the introduction of new ones in line with my ‘Soldier First’ philosophy.

“This philosophy seeks to prioritise our soldiers and adequately prepare them not just for the rigours of service, but for the uncertainties of life after service.

“This is to ensure that as you transition to civilian life, you will find fulfilment in post-service pursuits while applying the knowledge and skills acquired in service towards your chosen areas of endeavour,” he said.

The COAS expressed confidence in the personnel’s ability to excel in their future endeavours and make meaningful contributions to the security and development of their respective communities.

He, however, urged them to always bear in mind that no society or country is without challenges.

“Also, as veterans, your communities and security agencies will always rely on your experience and guidance in matters relating to safety and security.

“You must, therefore, be advocates of peace and make yourselves available in providing such assistance within the ambit of the law.

“I enjoin you all to employ the experiences and skills you will acquire here toward a productive economic life when the time comes for you to reintegrate into society,” he said.

Oluyede thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support toward all Nigerian Army endeavours.

