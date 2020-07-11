The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Saturday presented to the public a compendium of the Nigerian Army detailing operations of the Army under his watch from 2015 to 2020.

The book: “The Compendium of Nigerian Army Transformation: The Buratai Years 2015-2020,” was unveiled at the Faskari Super Camp IV in Katsina State.

Buratai, during the presentation, said the document contained part of the remarkable successes recorded by the Army under his leadership in the years under review, especially in the maintenance of peace and unity of the nation amidst insurgency and banditry.

He said: “During these past years, we have been able to significantly address manpower, training, logistics, infrastructure development and staff welfare which translated into improved security to lives and property of Nigerian citizens.

“The book is also a self assessment of the modest effort of the Nigerian army, which l will like to call on them to sustain the effort so that we can continue to justify President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians’ belief in the army.”

Buratai thanked the President, members of the National Assembly, sister security agencies and Nigerians for supporting the Army in their different ways.

The COAS also presented the Chief of Army Staff Special Recognition awards to seven deserving officers and nine men for their courage and ingenuity in the face of the enemy.

He called on those not recognised to rededicate their effort in their assigned responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the occasion, which was attended by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), marked the end of the 2020 Nigerians Army Day Celebration.