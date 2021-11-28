COAS to troops: Sustain aggressive offensive against insurgents, bandits

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has directed troops of the Nigerian Army to sustain offensives against insecurities by insurgents and bandits in Nigeria.

He gave the directive while addressing troops during operational visit to 23 Brigade, Yola, Adamawa State on Saturday.

He urged them to continue to eliminate the criminals to a point of surrendering.

Yahaya’s directives was made known in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in Abuja.

He assured the troops of his commitment to addressing all challenges confronting them to enable them to perform optimally.

He said the troops needed to consistently train and bring their combat experiences to bear in tackling the adversaries decisively.

The COAS also inaugurated two blocks of soldiers’ accommodation during the visit in line with his commitment to improve the welfare of personnel and boost troops’ morale.

He urged them to ensure adequate maintenance of the facilities and put them to good use.