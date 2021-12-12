COAS to Commanders: Be prepared for increased attacks in 2022

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on Friday assured Nigerians of visible signs of improved security across the country in the coming year, but warned Nigerian Army Commanders to be prepared for an increase in attacks.

Yahaya spoke in Abuja at the closing of the COAS Annual Conference 2021 with the theme: “Building Nigerian Army Capacity in Combating Emerging Security Threats in a Joint Operations Environment.”

He warned those fueling crises in various locations across the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts.

The COAS said that the Nigerian Army was committed to ensuring the return of peace to every part of the country in no distant time.

He added that the army would, within the ambit of the rule of law, continue to ensure that all peace-loving citizens went about their legitimate businesses and lived their lives without fear or intimidation.

Yahaya said the conference had afforded the army leadership the opportunity to appraise its activities and efforts towards better positioning of the Nigerian Army to face the tasks ahead in 2022 and beyond.

According to him, the conference provided the much needed direction towards building capacity of the army to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of the country.

He said: “In the course of the conference, we discussed vigorously salient issues affecting the performance of our constitutional roles and the sustenance of professionalism.

“We have equally considered the various security issues plaguing our nation.

“Consequently, our focus for the coming year would be on developing capacities for improved performances across board.

“Emphasis will be placed on both individual and unit training that will enhance teamwork and professionalism.”

Yahaya, however, urged Commandants of Army training institutions to ensure realistic training to equip officers and soldiers with the right skills and competencies to confront all criminal elements in the various theatres of operations.

He also directed formation and unit commanders to ensure systematic inspection of arms and ammunition as well as the various holding facilities, among others.

In the conduct of operations, the COAS charged commanders to be proactive and aggressive to defeat the adversary and ensure that all deployments were held in strength to defeat any attack.

The Chief of Army Staff added that commanders must also look at the possibilities of conducting wide range of operations against bandits and terrorists.

Yahaya said: “Furthermore, commanders must ensure that their troops master the art of night operations and anti-ambush drills by engaging in effective night operations and anti-ambush drill training.

“We must take the fight to the adversary in order to neutralise and defeat them.

“Commanders are also urged to develop contingency plans to ensure our forces always retain the initiative in all our theatres of operation.

“In that vein, commanders must plan for the possible increase in scope and dimension of the activities of violent state actors in the coming year.

“I expect that with the improved support we have in terms of logistics and other key combat enablers, we should strive to decisively defeat the adversaries in all theatres of operations.”

The COAS further urged all commanders to remain committed and determined to positively change the tide of events with respect to insecurity in the country.

Yahaya reiterated the unalloyed loyalty and commitment of the Nigerian Army to President Muhammadu Buhari and the defence of democratic governance in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the annual conference, which commenced on Monday. was declared opened by President Buhari, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.