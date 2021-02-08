The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, on Monday charged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to hasten the fight to end insurgency in the North East.

Attahiru gave the task while interacting with troops of Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu during his maiden operational tour on troops’ locations in the theatre in Borno State.

He charged soldiers to “remain focused and determined” to end Boko Haram terrorism in the country and work toward ensuring restoration of total peace.

“I know you have pushed this war this far, you will continue to do so subsequently. Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief is aware of your good work that you are doing and he sends his greetings,” said the COAS.

He said his visit was to have a first hand assessment of the Theatre as well as to interact with troops, officers and Commanders.

Attahiru said: “The entire processes when you take over command is that you visit the troops and hear from them.

“Then you go back, articulate and make sure that the problems are revolved.

“I have met Commanders, I have received briefs and they told me what their critical requirements are with emphasis to the Military effectiveness.

“We want to bring this war to an end, soonest.

“We are bringing out things.

“You can see the Operation Tura Takaibango successes been recorded.

“We want to cash on that to ensure total annihilation of Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria.

“This we are working in tandem with the troops of the Multi National Joint Task Force of Cameroon.

“Sooner, we are also going to bring the Chadians for the total annihilation of insurgents in Nigeria.

“That is what I can tell Nigerians.

“It is not just the North East Theatre.

“We are equally ensuring our operations in other parts of Nigeria.

“We will ensure that people do their job properly so that the insurgency becomes a thing of the past.

“There are challenges.

“They are not insurmountable and we are doing our best.

“I wouldn’t want to start elaborating on these challenges.

“They are challenges that reduced military effectiveness and we are going to address them sooner than later.

“On issues concerning equipment and other logistics items, I have been briefed on it and we are making tremendous effort on it.

“As your Chief of Army Staff, I have reliably been told on the challenge of kitting.

“In the next couple of weeks, you will have your uniforms and protective gears.

“Furthermore, I know the issue of over stay in mission area has been a major problem.

“We will not do that almost immediately, but be rest assured that in the next couple of weeks and months we shall have a standard rotation plans that all of you will have to leave the Theatre and be replaced by fresh hands so that we can continue the war.

“I see this war ending soon so that all of us can return home to join our families.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief is interested on what goes on in this Theatre and indeed any other Theatre of operation across the country.

“So, first hand information get to him and he will strive and ensure that those problems were resolved for the overall successes for the Nigerian Army and the nation.”

Major General Faruk Yahaya, the Theatre Commander, had earlier said the visit of the COAS twice in one week indicated his concern and priority to welfare of troops in Theatre.

Yahaya said the COAS was a one-time Theatre Commander of the operation and now back as the Chief of Army Staff to deal with the insecurity.

“We hope and wish, and we are very lucky that all our problems will be solved,” said Yahaya.