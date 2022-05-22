COAS: Retired Army officers can attend army functions anytime

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has said that retired army officers are allowed to attend functions and sessions, to continue to extend their fellowship to the service.

Yahaya said this in a statement on Sunday by the 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) spokesperson, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, during the 2022 Regimental Dinner for Army Officers who retired in 2021 from the Divison.

The COAS was represented by the General Officer Commanding GOC) of the Divison, Maj.-Gen. Umaru Musa at the event which held at the NA Officer’s Mess, Victoria Island, Lagos

Yahaya said that the Army was still open to their invaluable contributions towards attaining her constitutional mandate and would always welcome their support.

“Do not rest on their oars even in retirement, until the security challenge in the country is brought to an end in favour of the Armed Forces and by extension the nation.

“Retirement is an inevitable phase in the life of every military personnel as it marks the complement of active service to the nation.

“Therefore, I commend the retired officers for the remarkable achievements they made while in active service to the nation through the NA,” he said.

The COAS said that the NA would remain grateful for the services they rendered in the defence of their fatherland.

“The celebration should also be taken as an avenue to thank God for the grace to render meritorious service to the nation in the quest to restore peace and harmony to our beloved country,” Yahaya said.