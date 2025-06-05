COAS reaffirms commitment to lasting peace in Benue 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has restated the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace and security in Benue State and other troubled regions across the country.

He gave the assurance during his operational visit to Benue State, which began on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as part of efforts to assess ongoing security operations and strengthen collaboration with civil authorities.

General Oluyede, according to a statement from the Nigerian Army, was received at the Headquarters of Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (JTF OPWS), where the Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, briefed him on the prevailing security situation in the region.

The briefing covered operational gains, current challenges, and the sustained efforts of troops in neutralizing criminal elements threatening peace in Benue and neighboring states.

Following the operational engagement, the COAS proceeded to the Government House in Makurdi, where he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

In a gesture of solidarity, General Oluyede extended condolences to the governor and people of Benue over recent violent attacks that claimed lives and destroyed property in parts of the state.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in safeguarding lives and property in Benue State and across the country,” the COAS assured, emphasizing the importance of inter-agency collaboration and community support in achieving long-term peace.

He reiterated the Army’s constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and support internal security efforts, pledging continuous engagement and strategic deployment of forces to flashpoints.

Governor Alia, in his response, appreciated the Army Chief’s timely visit and commended the military’s commitment and presence in the state.

He praised recent troop deployments to volatile areas and urged the Army to intensify operations until all threats are neutralized.

“Your visit reassures our people of the Army’s readiness to stand with us in the face of insecurity,” Governor Alia stated.

The Army’s statement concluded by highlighting the COAS’s visit as a reflection of the military’s proactive approach to national security and its unwavering resolve to protect law-abiding citizens.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring peace and security in Benue State and across Nigeria,” the statement affirmed.

