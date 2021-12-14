COAS commends troops’ resilience in tackling insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has commended troops of Artillery Corps and Nigerian Army Training Centre for their resilience and doggedness in combating insecurity in Niger State.

Yahaya gave the commendation while addressing troops of the two formations during his maiden operational visit to Nagwamatse Barracks, Kontagora, Niger State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said in Abuja on Monday that Yahaya urged troops to remain resolute and committed in discharging their operational responsibilities.

He said his visit was to have an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the location.

He expressed satisfaction with the high spirit displayed by the troops, urging them to sustain the current operational tempo by consolidating on successes recorded thus far.

Yahaya assured them that he placed high premium on the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families and would not backtrack in promptly addressing their needs and challenges.

Commander, Corps of Artillery, Major General Taritimiye Gagariga, and the Commander, Nigerian Army Training Centre, Major General Oluyinka Soyele, separately told General Yahaya that socio-economic activities had been restored in Kontagora.

Yahaya inspected newly-acquired combat platforms and presented a Toyota Hilux truck to the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery.

“It is in demonstration of his pledge to boost troops’ morale and motivate senior non-commissioned officers, to restore regimentation in the Nigerian Army,” Nwachukwu stated.