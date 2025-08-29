COAS charges soldiers to sustain indigenous language skills for intelligence gathering

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has charged personnel of the Nigerian Army to sustain the knowledge of indigenous languages acquired during training, describing it as a critical tool for intelligence gathering.

Oluyede gave the charge on Friday in Abuja at the graduation of the Indigenous Languages Course 7/2025, held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC).

He was represented by the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu.

“All our operations are intelligence-driven, and credible intelligence depends mostly on effective communication with the local populace.

“Proficiency in indigenous languages will boost trust, enhance communication and strengthen our ability to counter and respond to threats against national security,” he added.

Oluyede congratulated the graduating participants for their commitment during the two-month training, but reminded them that graduation was only the beginning.

He also warned that beneficiaries of the programme would be required to undergo annual online re-certification to assess their proficiency.

“You must continue to hone your language abilities by immersing yourselves and practicing your oral skills at every opportunity.

“Let me remind you that failure to pass the test will amount to automatic withdrawal of the benefits associated with this language course,” he said.

The COAS commended the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) and its training partners, LACLIC Services Ltd, for sustaining the initiative, stating that their efforts had continued to expand the army’s capacity to engage meaningfully with the communities where they operate.

He also clarified some welfare-related issues raised in a playlet drama performed by participants.

Earlier, the Director-General of NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. James Myam said the course was designed to improve communication between troops and host communities.

According to him, language is a powerful enabler. When operating in an environment where you understand the local tongue, communication becomes easier, trust is fostered, and operational effectiveness is enhanced.

He congratulated the participants on their commitment, while urging them to build on the knowledge they had acquired.

“Learning does not end here. Very soon, you will undergo a recertification exercise to test your proficiency.

“Only those who maintain and build upon what they have learnt will enjoy the full benefits of this course,” he said.

Myam added that the overall performance of the course was “satisfactory and encouraging,” noting that the Nigerian army would continue to invest in indigenous language skills as part of its operational strategy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 150 officers and soldiers from different units and formations graduated from the course.

