COAS, CAS to Officers: Be ruthless with terrorists, bandits, others

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, have charged newly-promoted Generals in the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force to be ruthless with criminals in the incoming year.

The two Service Chiefs gave the charges separately in Abuja on Thursday when they decorated the new Generals.

Yahaya charged the newly promoted Major Generals and Brigadier Generals to be ruthless and brutal with bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorising the peace of the country.

Yahaya also charged the senior officers to stay out of politics and not allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians.

He said: “2022 is here and it’s a political year and it has its own political undertones and we must remain focused and remain apolitical in discharging our responsibilities in ensuring peace and security and defence of our democracy.

“You are aware of our security challenges.

“As Senior Officers, we must remain committed and focused in dealing with these challenges and it rest squarely on us to do that.

“What it requires is continuous commitment, dedication, boldness and courage, including very ruthless determination to succeed and determination to be ruthless with the terrorists, with the kidnappers, with bandits and all other violent criminals.

Any where we find ourselves deployed, it is our duty to carry this message and see to it that we restore peace and security across board.

“There is no time for indolence and I want this to go down the line anywhere you find yourself.

“Today is December 30.

“In two days time, we will be in January 2022.

“We must remain focused and remain and apolitical.

“Allow politicians to do their own.

“We are professionals in discharging our duties and defence of our democracy.

“With that I want to salute and appreciate my Commanders in the field, appreciate all their efforts and commitments and dedication and sacrifice and appreciate each officer and soldier of the Nigerian Army and urged them to continue with their dedicated service.

“We are seeing the results of our efforts and in unison together all of us will shall by the grace of God succeed

“As the Chief of Army Staff, I will provide the guidance and the direction for us to charge the course an contained in our constitution and mandate rules.

“I will also provide the resources as availed to me by Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief for us to achieve our result.

“It rests on you and me and us all to remain focused and committed.

“The job is difficult, but it can be done and I believe that with you all working together, we can get there.

“We should and we just have to and I believe we should do that.”

Amao, who spoke during the decoration of newly-promoted Air Vice Marshals and Air Commodores, charged them not to relent in their service to the fatherland.

He said all hands should be on deck towards “enhancing and sustaining critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives”.

He said: “I urge you to see your promotion as the beginning of another phase of your career in the Service, which, of course, comes with greater responsibilities.

“I am particularly elated because this ceremony is indicative that the Nigerian Air Force now has more strategic and analytical minds in our pool of manpower resource to bring to bear their knowledge and experience on how to tackle the security challenges facing the Nation.

“To those who have not benefitted from this promotion exercise, I enjoin you not to relent in your service to our fatherland.

“Promotion is said to come from God, albeit hard work, excellence and professionalism are factors that determine which direction the pendulum swings.

“Please note that your hard work and services are appreciated.

“However, due to a number of factors, including vacancies, not all eligible personnel could be promoted during the exercise.

“I therefore urge you to continue to put in your best and be selfless in your service for the greater good of the Nigerian Air Force and the Nation as a whole.

“I am confident that if you continue to do this, in due time, your efforts will be rewarded.

“As I congratulate the newly-promoted officers on your well-deserved promotion, I charge you to put all hands on deck in our quest towards enhancing and sustaining critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives.

“We cannot afford to fall short of the expectations of the good people of Nigeria.

“I therefore encourage you all to be guided by the words of a former United States Defence Secretary, General James Mattis, who said: ‘I don’t lose any sleep at night over the potential for failure. I cannot even spell the word.’

“Accordingly, as you embark on this new phase of your careers, please note that a much higher level of dedication to duty is required of you.

“You will also be required to continue to display exceptional integrity, selfless service and commitment to excellence, which would ensure that the Nigerian Air Force records outstanding results in every area of competence and translate to successes in the various theatres of operation with resultant improved security for our people across the country.

“You must equally remember that the Nation and the Service have been magnanimous to you.

“Accordingly, it is expected that you would do your utmost to reciprocate the confidence reposed in you.”