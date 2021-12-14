COAS calls on media to propagate peace through factual stories

The Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on Monday called on media practitioners to assist the country in promoting peace by reporting objective and factual stories that would foster national unity and cohesion.

Yahaya made this call on Monday at the 2021 Nigerian Army School of Public Relations And Information Media Workshop.

He was represented by Brigadier General Nasiru Nagidada, the Garrison Commander, 81 Division, at the workshop held at the 81 Division’s Officers’ Mess, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workshop, which started on December 12, would end on December 16, 2021.

It has as its theme: “Enhancing Inter-agency Collaboration In Internal Security Operations: Exploring The Public Relations And Media Perspectives.”

The COAS said that the military had commendably recorded a lot of successes in joint operations through effective synergy amongst the military and other security agencies with the media as partners.

Yahaya said: “I urge you that the synergy be aggressively sustained so that our respective mandates can be holistically dissected to compliment and create the understanding of our various constitutional roles toward achieving peace and security.

“This will, in the long run, create a peaceful environment where law abiding citizens can go about their businesses without fear or intimidation.

“The achievement of peace as we all know is the collective responsibility of all citizens of our great nation.”

Yahaya said that the theme of the workshop was in line with his vision, which was to have: “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.”

The COAS said that the workshop would focus on collaboration among security agencies in internal security operations through information sharing and management.

He said: “Today’s security environment is characterised by several security challenges, such as insurgency, armed banditry, separatist agitations, kidnappings amongst other contemporary challenges.

“The ability to surmount these security challenges depends solely on mutual support among various security agencies playing their unique roles while confronting the ugly trends.

“To this end, the need to support the military toward entrenching sustainable peace and security in our country cannot be over emphasised.”

Yahaya said that the Nigerian Army remained highly committed to her constitutional role of defending the nation as well as encourage her democratic stability.

He said: “We are available to support the civil authority in whatever capacity that guarantees the protection of citizens and their properties which is considered the only panacea for development and progress in the country.

“We remain resolute in expending all resources at our disposal to ensure that elements of subversion, criminals and other enemies of the state do not succeed in destabilising our great nation.

“In achieving this, the Nigerian Army is ready to cooperate fully with the personnel of other security agencies.”

The COAS charged the officers and soldiers to be disciplined, dedicated and shun any act of cowardice.

Yahaya said that the Army as well as the Armed Forces would continue to build the capacity of personnel through training both at home and abroad among other aspects of human development.

He added: “I urge the participants to apply the knowledge and ideas gathered toward ensuring that all forms of criminal activities that constitute a threat to our national cohesion are stamped out.

“It is only through effective collaboration and partnership in all spheres of national security that the noble course of proffering workable strategy and enhanced mutual support amongst relevant stakeholders can be achieved.”