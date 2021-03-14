The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who is on a one-week operational visit to Borno, said his visit was to enhance the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North East.

Attahiru, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen, on Sunday, in Maiduguri, said a lot of successes had been recorded with many terrorists eliminated and weapons recovered.

“I am here on an operational visit, I will be here for one week.

“The essence is to enhance operations, raise morale and motivate the soldiers, to ensure we achieve better results towards the total annihilation of Boko Haram and indeed the insurgency,” Attahiru said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the COAS, who had visited troops of Sector 1 and Sector 2 of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno and Yobe states, also inspected some building projects at the headquarters of 7 Division, Maiduguri.