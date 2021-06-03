The Nigerian Defence Headquarters says speculations that there will be mass retirement of some Generals in the Nigerian Army following the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff is not true.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, stated this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that retirement of senior officers from the military was always voluntary, adding that the military high command has yet to authorise retirement of any officer.

He said: “At this point you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

“This has stirred up lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military.

“I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours as retirement is only on voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

“At this point, no retirements has been authorised by the military high command.”