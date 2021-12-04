Coalition urges support for Lagos Peace Walk

The Defend Lagos Coalition on Friday urged Lagos State residents to support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s peace walk as a “healing balm” for the aftermath of the #EndSARS movement.

Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday revealed a plan to organise a peace walk in December in commemoration of the #EndSARS movement.

The Defend Lagos Coalition is an amalgamation of more than 60 civil society groups in Lagos State.

Declan Ihekaire, who spoke for the representatives of the groups at a news briefing held at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, said that the group would walk with the governor.

Ihekaire, who is also the Convener of Activists for Good Governance, appealed to all lovers of peace in the state to let genuine reconciliation and healing begin via the peace walk.

He said: “We hereby accept the governor’s invitation to the planned Lagos Peace Walk.

“We will walk with the governor shoulder-to-shoulder.

“We have commenced sensitisation and mobilisation of our members from the nooks and crannies of the state to join the walk.”

He praised the governor for the spirit of statesmanship he displayed in reaching out to some leaders of the #EndSARS movement for the peace walk.

Civil society representatives at the briefing included Nelson Ekujumi, Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate; Gbenga Soloki, Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence; and Dayo Ogunlana, Coalition of Oodua Self Determination Groups.

The others included Razaq Oladosu-Obasola, Grassroots Democratic Initiative; Elijah Ajanu-Ojo, Ideal Society Movement; and Raji Rasheed, Movement for Democratic Change.

