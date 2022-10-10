Coalition urges Osun to settle benefits of retirees

Osun State Government has been urged to settle the benefits of retired civil servants in the state without further delay to enable them cater for their financial needs.

The Osun State chapter of Coalition of Societies for Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) at a press conference in Osogbo lamented that older persons in the state were not taken care of and that pensioners were denied their benefits.

Nonprofits organisations in the state came together to form the state chapter of the coalition with the sole aim of fighting for the rights of older persons in the state. The Coalition was unveiled at a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital.

The Executive Director of Caring Hands International, Fehintola Obilomo said the objective of the coalition is to guarantee the rights of older persons in the state.

The President of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria, Alhaja Sadiat Oladapo appealed to the state government to pay pension and gratuity of retired civil servants in the state without further delay.

A community leader in the state, Oladipupo Bamnji said prompt payment of retirement benefits will enable the retirees to deal with their financial needs.