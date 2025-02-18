Coalition queries Minister over alleged N4b rent, appointment of stepson as DG

A non-profit organisation, the Coalition for Transparency, Equity and Justice, has queried the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, on the alleged renting of an office space for N4 billion and appointment of 32-year-old Ahmed Sodangi, said to be her stepson, as the Director General of the National Gallery of Arts.

The coalition issued the query to the Minister in a letter dated February 14, 2025, which was anchored on the Freedom of Information Act.

According to the CTEJ in the letter by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Chima Chibuike, it was shocking that Musawa could allegedly rent the glass house, located along ICPC Road in Abuja and owned by a former governor of one of the South East states, for N4 billion.

It said N3 billion had allegedly been paid without the approval of the Federal Executive Council as mandated by extant government regulations.

According to the coalition, the payment, which was allegedly made in tranches, clearly overshot the approval limit for Ministers.

The coalition equally sought explanation to the allegation that the Minister laid off highly qualified and vastly experienced top officials of the Ministry and reportedly replaced them with less experienced personnel.

Equally worrisome to the NGO is another allegation that Musawa “recommended about 50 aides” for employment in the Ministry.

In the case of Sodangi, the CTEJ said before his appointment, he was a Level 09 officer with the Bank of Industry.

It said in the letter: “It’s instructive that the Bank of Industry where Sodangi last worked before emerging as DG NGA sponsored major Arts Exhibition in London and Nigeria but that should not be a yardstick for his appointment.”

The coalition said these weighty allegations have grave implications for the country’s public service.

Reacting to the allegations, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister, Dr. Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, denied knowledge of any wrongdoing by Musawa.

Ikem-Anibeze said the Ministry did not rent any office for N4 billion and paid N3 billion in installments, adding: “The entire budget of the Ministry is a little over N4 billion.

“How is it possible that somebody would rent an office accommodation with N4 billion when our entire budget is just about that amount?”

She said on the allegation that Musawa appointed 50 aides: “We operate from the Federal Secretariat (Abuja).

“We (Minister’s aides) operate from the Conference Room of our office at the Federal Secretariat.

“Anybody can come and count those of us in the room, and see if we are up to 50.”

Ikem-Anibeze also countered the CTEJ on the allegation of irregular employment and nepotism levelled against the Minister.

Maintaining that Musawa follows due process in her conduct as a lawyer, she said: “The Honourable Minister does not have any son-in-law or stepson.

“She is not married and she has only one daughter.

“How can somebody who is not married have a son-in-law or stepson as the person who called me last week (on the story) said?

“The Honourable Minister has only one daughter and she is unmarried.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Musawa also faced the controversy of not partaking in the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme during her screening.

However, she said in an interview she granted Arise News on October 7, 2024: “I did not break the law.

“I did NYSC and finished.

“I can assure you that nothing was done to break the law or regulation.

“Everything that I did was in accordance with the law.”

In April 2024, she floored those who took her to court over her suitability to serve as Minister sequel to her NYSC controversy.

A Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the case as Justice James Omotosho ruled that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to institute the matter.

In 2020, former President Muhammadu Buhari nominated the Katsina State-born British-trained lawyer as a National Commissioner representing the North West on the Board of the National Pension Commission.

Her nomination was rejected by the Senate in October 2020 after its Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters revealed that she had failed to provide an NYSC certificate or an exemption letter.

In June 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed her as Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy.

On October 30, 2024, she resumed formally as the Minister of the newly restructured Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy following the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the existing Ministry of Art and Culture.

