Coalition organizes one million march across 36 states, FCT for Peter Obi

Peter Obi Support Groups in Nigeria at home and in the diaspora, have concluded arrangements to organize One-Million-Man March in solidarity and support of the presidential aspiration of the former Governor of Anambra state across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The exercise is anchored by the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), which is made up of over a dozen support groups for Peter Obi.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Chairman of the coalition, Marcel Ngogbehei said that the support groups including, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Like Minds for Peter Obi (LMPO), Nigeria Needs Peter Obi (NNPO), TakeBackNaija (TBN), Women for Peter Obi (WPO), Associates of Peter Obi (APO), Peter Obi FC (POFC), Peter Obi movement for president (POMP), Associates of Peter Obi (APO/POE) Peter Obi candidacy movement (POCM), Peter Obi Ambassadors (POA), TeamOHO, among others have been mobilized to ensure the success of the movement on Saturday.

The coalition said the goal of the one-million-man exercise is to demand that PDP delegates ensure that Peter Obi is voted the Presidential flag bearer on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We as support groups for Peter Obi are organizing a One-Million-Man March on Saturday, May 21, 2022, across the 36 States of the federation and FCT in a bid to show maximum solidarity, love, and support for our principal’s divine mandate for the 2023 Presidency”, the coalition stated.

“The 1Million Man March is to ensure that Nigerians of like-mindedness come out en masse in all the states of the Federation and FCT in solidarity with the presidential aspirant.

“The 1 million-Man-March is anchored by Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), which is made up of more than a dozen different support groups for Mr Peter Obi.

“All supporters of Peter Obi will participate fully in the march all over Nigeria. The one-million-match is a show of solidarity and love for the credible candidature of Mr Peter Obi.

“Various routes have been chosen for the march in all the 36 States and FCT. The march will start by 10am prompt and we have obtained police permits to ensure security.

“The take-off points for all states have been shared on various social media platforms, and all great supporters of Peter Obi should reach out to their respective coordinators and WhatsApp group Admins to ensure familiarity and easy locations to the routes.

“This is a peaceful solidarity march, and all are encouraged to portray a patriotic spirit, be of good conduct and avoid actions that will give us bad names, neither should we allow hoodlums to hijack our peaceful march. Let’s be very conscious and alert during the exercise.”

Coalition members who signed the statement include:

1. Marcel Ngogbehei, Chairman CPO

2. Dr. Ezekwesili A.0, Secretary CPO

3. Alhaji Zubairu Mohammad, CPO Coordinator, Northwest

4. Molta Abubakar, CPO Coordinator, Northeast

5. Mrs. Ebere Obiesie, CPO Coordinator, North central

6. Maduabuchi Grant, CPO Coordinator, Southeast

7. Omoyele Vincent, CPO Coordinator, Southwest

8. Stella Ozemoya, CPO Coordinator, South south