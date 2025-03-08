Coalition of Women in Governance seeks recall of Natasha

A group of women organisations under the auspices of Coalition of Women in Governance has called for the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP/Kogi Central) following her suspension for six months.

Ambassador Zainab Mohammed, the spokesperson for the CWIG, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Mohammed said: “Fellow Nigerians, our renewed hope national anthem contains a promise of building a nation where peace and justice shall reign, yet we witness the silencing of a duly-elected member of the senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Her suspension does not only reek of injustice against one woman, it constitutes an assault on democracy, a betrayal of our collective values, and a dangerous signal to every Nigerian who dares to challenge those in power.

“Natasha’s suspension is a clear violation of both parliamentary ethics and judicial authority.

“We, the Coalition for Women in Governance, stand united in the call for the immediate reinstatement and recall of Natasha to the senate.

“The upper chamber should reverse her unjust suspension and restore her rights.”

According to Mohammed, the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan defies the rule of law as the court has issued an order to halt any disciplinary action against her.

She said because the Senate proceeded to suspend her in blatant defiance to the court order, the upper chamber had exhibited “disregard for democratic principles”.

She added: “It is legally excessive because the Senate rules permit a maximum of 14-day suspension, yet she was suspended for six months, an action that flies in the face of legal precedent.

“When a woman in leadership is targeted with impunity, it sends a chilling message to every young girl who dreams of serving her country, therefore, threatening women’s inclusion in politics.”

Mohammed stated that the Senate must uphold the law and not undermine it.

She said: “If the highest legislative body ignores court orders, what message does that send to ordinary Nigerians?”

