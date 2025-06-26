Coalition of security officers’ wives, NGO partner on fight against drug abuse

A coalition of security officers’ wives and a Non-Governmental Organisation, Bridge and Bond Development Initiatives, have launched a joint campaign against the dangers of drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the coalition include the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) and Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA).

BBDI’s Executive Director, Festus Onifade, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Onifade, a legal practitioner, said the awareness was in line with the commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which holds on June 26 yearly.

He said the initiative sought to mobilise communities, especially youths and families, in promoting a drug-free lifestyle and encouraging early intervention and support for those affected.

“This year’s campaign, themed ‘Drug No Be Food: Say No to Drug Abuse,’ is at the heart of the coalition’s awareness drive.

“It aims to educate the public on the risks associated with drug use and promote community-based prevention strategies,” he said.

Onifade said with this united front, DEPOWA, POWA, COWA and BBDI hoped to strengthen national efforts in curbing substance abuse and fostering a safer, healthier society.

Speaking on the campaign, the President of DEPOWA, Oghogho Musa, said the growing challenge of drug abuse in Nigeria demands a united response from all sectors of society.

“Drug abuse is a scourge that affects not just individuals, but families and entire communities.

“Fighting it requires a collective approach. As a coalition, we are committed to promoting healthy lifestyles and standing with those affected.

“On this International Day Against Drug Abuse, we call on Nigerians to join us in saying no to drugs and yes to a culture of prevention and support,” she said.

The coalition’s campaign activities include public sensitisation through social media, grassroots engagement, school outreach and distribution of educational materials in various communities.

