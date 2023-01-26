Coalition of political parties endorses Atiku-Okowa ticket for presidency

The South-South and South-East leadership of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has endorsed the Atiku-Okowa ticket for the February 25 presidential election.

CUPP, a body of registered political parties is urging other presidential candidates to drop their ambition and support Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing journalists in Asaba on Thursday, spokesman for CUPP in the two zones, Prince Henry Eze further urged all stakeholders in the zones to support Atiku, saying that the PDP candidate has the requisite experience to transform the country.

Eze said the body would use the platform to mobilise members of the parties under it in the two zones to vote the Atiku-Okowa ticket of the PDP.

Reading a nine-page communique before journalists in Asaba, Delta State, Eze said the group decided to endorse the Atiku-Okowa ticket after critical assessment of all the candidates and their parties for the upcoming election.

Flanked by the chairman of CUPP in the South-South and South-East, Ken Ike, and representatives of political parties from the 11 states, Eze said Atiku’s commitment to devolution of power was in line with the agitation in the two zones for the nation’s restructuring.

He described Atiku as the most experienced of all the presidential candidates, adding that the Atiku-Okowa ticket satisfied the criteria for Muslim-Christian ticket “in a multi-ethnic and multi religious country like Nigeria.

“This is in contra-distinction to the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu-Shettima which is an insult to the Christian population of Nigeria whose religious sensibilities have been totally ignored and thrown overboard. The APC Muslim-Muslim ticket is certainly a recipe for chaos and instability in Nigeria.”

Eze added that Atiku’s choice of Okowa as running mate has demonstrated his love for Igbo people, noting that both Atiku and Okowa are tested unifiers who would uphold the unity and security of the country if elected.

He also cited Atiku’s handling of the economy as chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC) during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as another reason for choosing him above other candidates.

“In view of Atiku Abubakar’s strong views on restructuring, education, his experience and maturity on politics, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in South-South and South-East believe he is the best amongst the 2023 presidential candidates of political parties.

“We urge all the presidential candidates to support the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidential election.

“We equally urge all political stakeholders, opinion leaders and elders of the South-South and South-East geo-political zones and all Nigerians of good conscience to support Atiku Abubakar in order to rescue Nigeria from the hands of APC government that has brought misery, despair and frustration to more than 200 million Nigerians from 2015 till the present day,” he said.