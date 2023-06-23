Coalition of CSOs lauds Tinubu over aides appointment

A Coalition of civil society groups from the North East geo zone, The political Concerned Democrats of Conscience CDC, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the appointment of two of its illustrious sons for the position of Advisers in the Presidency.

Rising from a critical stakeholders meeting in Abuja, the forum led by its National Convener and Chairman, Alh Ibrahim Modibbo, a former National Director of Publicity APP/ANPP and member of the APC, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential campaign council, Public Affairs in a press release commended the president for appointing Mal Yau Darazo, as Special Adviser (Politics) and Nuhu Ribadu, as National security Adviser.

Yau Darazo,who until now, an aide at the presidency under Former President Muhammadu Buhari was a seasoned Media specialist with a track record of solid personal achievements and unalloyed loyalty.

Darazo, according to the statement was recently conferred with a national honours. It said his latest appointment is a testimony that he is a man of exceptional character and credibility with an excellent record of performance in service.

“CDC is happy to associate itself with this appointment as it was a right step in the right direction, or better still putting a square peg in a square hole. As a grassroot mobilizer and a silent achiever in the political circles, Mal Yau Darazo will surely add a lot of value to any assignment given to him by the Tinubu/ Shettima administration. As a loyalist and a man with a clinical record of service, Mal Yau Darazo never belonged to any cabal that looted Nigeria, but one with courage of conviction and transparent execution of his mandate while in office.

“This appointment, seen all over the North East zone as credible and worthy of it’s standing, got serious commendation from its critical stakeholders, youths, women groups and intellectuals.

“The CDC has also singled out the appointment of Mal Nuhu Ribadu, as National security Adviser. As a high ranking retired police officer with an unblemished record of service, the former anti corruption czar has served this country meritoriously as his appointment to the exalted office did not come to many as a surprise. In this period of serious national security challenges, CDC is of the opinion that Mal Nuhu Ribadu has the Midas touch to break the barriers of insecurity that confronts Nigeria. If others fail, given the right opportunity and much needed cooperation, Mal Nuhu Ribadu will succeed” the statement restated.

The Coalition lauded the Tinubu /Shettima administration for its people oriented programmes within the last three weeks and prayed for its execution with a view to changing the face of democratic governance in the country.