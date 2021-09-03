Coalition of CSOs demands release of Gloria Okorie

A coalition of civil society organisations across Nigeria has condemned the continued detention of a 21-year-old suspect, Gloria Okorie, by the police despite a court order directing the police to either release her or produce her in court.

Miss Okorie’s parents searched for their missing daughter for more than two weeks before it was revealed to them that she was in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Owerri, Imo State.

A commercial motorcycle operator, 41-year-old Izuchukwu Okeke, who was conveying Gloria and was arrested and detained with her at the Tiger Base, Owerri office of the IRT revealed her whereabouts to her parents after he was released after two weeks of illegal detention.

Gloria was eventually transferred to the Abuja headquarters of the IRT days after her parents and lawyers visited several times in a futile effort to secure her release.

The police were alleged to have extorted various sums of money from the parents giving them false promises to release her.

Following the outrage that greeted the public knowledge of her secret detention and revelations that she had been held as a slave in custody, the police issued a statement claiming that Gloria was an informant to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/ESN, and that they would charge her to court upon conclusion of investigations.

The police were also reported to have re-arrested and detained Izuchukwu Okeke, the motorcycle rider, on July 5 for revealing that Gloria was in their custody.

The CSOs complained that despite police’s promise to charge Gloria to court ‘soon’, they have continued to hold her in unlawful custody, while her family and lawyers have been denied access to her since 17 June, 2021.

The groups described the continued incommunicado detention of Gloria in flagrant disregard to a court order as “irresponsible, unconstitutional and contemptuous of the court.”

“It is a further violation of her fundamental rights to personal liberty, dignity of her human person, presumption of innocence and fair trial. The actions of the police amount to subversion of due process and rule of law,” it said in a statement.

The coalition insisted that the failure of the police to protect Gloria Okorie’s fundamental rights is also a clear breach of the Police Act 2020 which establishes the Nigeria Police Force and defines the limits of its powers.

“Section 5(1) of the Police Act 2020 provides as follows:

‘The Police Force is responsible for promoting and protecting the fundamental rights of persons in police custody as guaranteed by the Constitution,’” it noted.

“In Section 5(3), the Police Act further provides as follows:

‘In addition to the provisions of subsection (1) and (2) of this section, the Police Force is also charged with the responsibility of promoting and protecting the fundamental rights of all persons as guaranteed under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act and other international legal Instruments on Human Rights to which Nigeria is a signatory.’

It said that Section 9 (2) of the Police Act makes the office of the Inspector-General of the Police responsible for ensuring that the above provisions of the Police Act are adhered to and that suspects have their rights protected at all times.

“The said section provides as follows: ‘(2) The inspector-General shall, in addition to his functions under this section ensure the discharge by the Police Force of the responsibilities referred to under section 5 of this Act and for this purpose the inspector-General shall:

(a) facilitate access to legal support for suspects, accused persons or detainees in police custody.’”

Pursuant to the aforesaid, coalition called on the Inspector-General of Police to use his good offices to put an end to the continued breach of Gloria Okorie’s fundamental rights, ensure that his men adhere to the provisions of the law and the order of the High Court as stated above and stop the further trampling on the Rule of Law.

“The right of every citizen against any form of oppression and impunity must be jealously guarded and protected with the legal tools at our disposal.

“All binding court orders must be obeyed. Nobody, irrespective of his or her position, will be allowed to toy with court judgements,” it noted.

“The Nigeria Police cannot be seen to be institutionalising impunity by engaging in acts that are unconstitutional, unlawful, irresponsible and lawless.

“We also call on the Inspector-General of Police to order the immediate release of the commercial motorcyclist re-arrested and detained for revealing Gloria Okorie’s secret detention by the police,” it demanded.

The release was jointly signed by 45 organisations and individuals.