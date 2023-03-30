Coalition of civil organizations honours IGP Baba

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Good Governance has bestowed the award of Grand Defender of Democracy on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

The group on Thursday said the action was in recognition of the IGP”s giant strides since assuming leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

At the IGP Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, venue of the event, the coalition, which comprised 37 pro-democracy and civil society organisations, applauded the effective leadership qualities of the IGP which they noted had led to an unprecedented improvement in the Nigeria Police Force, particularly with regard to human rights compliance, discipline, welfare, infrastructural transformation, decent, and secure electoral process in Nigeria.

The coalition conferred the honour on the IGP during a solidarity visit to the Louis Edet House.

“The leader of the delegation, Femi Lawson expressed satisfaction with recent policing strategies, improved human relations, and sterling leadership qualities of the IGP in particular.

“The Inspector-General of Police while acknowledging the Coalition for the honour, appreciated their respective efforts targeted at deepening democracy within the country. He further reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continuous improvement of security networking and the general safety of the country,” a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, added.