Coalition not a threat to PDP – Governor Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said the ongoing coalition of some politicians ahead of the 2027 general election was not a threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Makinde stated this on Friday shortly after the South West PDP caucus meeting held at the zonal secretariat of the party in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said: “Who are these people in this coalition?

“They have been in some political parties before.

“What are their antecedents and does it mean that every time they move from one party to the another they have repented, changed or they have something new to offer the people?

“Those are the salient questions.

“If the roof of this PDP building here is leaking, as leaders of the party, are we going to abandon the building and go elsewhere to take refuge?

“We will stay inside here, fix it and let the people know that we are responsible leaders and that we have the interest of the people at heart.

“That will be my expectation for anybody that has anything against this party.”

Meanwhile, in a communique issued by the Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Sanya Atofarati, the PDP demanded the immediate release of the withheld local governments allocation in Osun State.

The party asserted that the withholding of the allocation by the Federal Government was unconstitutional, unwarranted, and a violation of the rights and wellbeing of the people of Osun State.

It further urged members of the PDP to remain united, steadfast, and continue to stand behind its zonal leaders in navigating through all issues at the zonal and national levels.

The caucus reaffirmed that the PDP in the South West is intact and urged all organs and relevant bodies of the party to remain focused.

It charged all members to continue working assiduously towards the successful conduct of the scheduled national convention, to further strengthen and reposition the party for the task ahead.

The caucus commended Governor Makinde, his Osun counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and other leaders of the PDP in the zone for their untiring roles in ensuring the stability and growth of the party.

