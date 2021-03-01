The Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance has commended National Drug And Law Enforcement Agency’s appointment of Femi Babafemi, former Editor of Saturday Sun Newspaper, as its Director of Media and Advocacy.

The coalition, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, jointly signed by its Chairman, Toyin Raheem, and Publicity Secretary, Olutola Folorunsho, said Babafemi remained a thorough-bred and rare professional journalist.

The statement said: “Femi Babafemi, a professional journalist with zeal for serving the nation, is a great and patriotic Nigerian whose commitment to the greatness of Nigeria has never been in doubt.

“He is one of great Nigerians that believes every position must be used for the development of the country.

“Mr Babafemi as a professional journalist and a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), USA and holder of certificate in managing people for strategic advantage, among several academic and professional certificates.

“He does not take journalism as a means of information only but emphasises on the importance of journalism for thorough and indepth investigation on matters besides the usefulness of journalism to change mindset of the people towards becoming good and patriotic citizens.”

It commended that NDLEA’s new Chairman/Chief Executive, retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, for identifying Babafemi for the the job against illicit drugs.

The statement said the appointment of Babafemi had further proven Marwa as a leader that identified people with zeal, energy, experience and patriotism to contribute to the greatness of Nigeria.

It said: “We can still recall how Brigadier General Marwa turned those that were hitherto referred to as area boys/girls and or miscreants to useful citizens of Nigeria.

“He referred to the boys and girls as good boys and girls and truly made them good citizens of the country.

“We have no doubt that Mr Babafemi will contribute immensely to the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria. CACOBAG congratulates Mr Babafemi on his appointment.

“We also appreciate the Chairman of the commission, retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa immensely for appointing trustworthy, energetic and patriotic Nigerians to work with him.”

CACOBAG reiterated its support and stand for Marwa, saying sooner than later drug abuse and trafficking in drugs would reduce drastically.

It said: “The handwriting is already on the wall. No doubt, the agency under Buba Marwa shall perform better than all the past chairmen of the agency put together.

“It is the will that moves the wheel. Retired Brigadier Buba Marwa has always excelled in all positions he held either as a military officer or as a civilian.

“With Marwa as chairman of the agency and Mr Babafemi in charge of media and advocacy, drug abuse by our youths and teenagers will soon be a thing of the past.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Babafemi, who had earlier worked with the defunct National Concord, joined The Sun in 2003 as a pioneer staff and left in 2008 when he was named Head of Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He returned to The Sun Newspapers in April 2012 as an Assistant Editor and promoted Deputy Editor in June 2013.

Babafemi was appointed the substantive Editor of Saturday Sun in January 2017 before his new NDLEA appointment.