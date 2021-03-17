The Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders of Nigeria has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, on his election into the FIFA Council.

CENYLON’s congratulatory message to Pinnick was contained in a statement on Thursday by its President General, Eric Oluwole, and Deputy Spokesman, Weyinmi Isaac Agbateyinro.

It said: “CENYLON, wishes to congratulate Amaju Pinnick for yet again raising the Nigerian flag high in the league of nations all over the world.

“The news of your election victory into the highest decision making body of FIFA has once again giving hope and boost to Nigeria being a giant in football.

“It is no doubt that sports development is an integral part of societal development. In the course of your service as NFF president, you showed so much passion to deliver and the victory today is as a result of your enormous hardwork.

“As the Apex umbrella body of all indigenous youth groups in Nigeria and standing firm by you through out the tough times, we will always continue to provide the requisite support to see you represent Nigeria, Africa and the world at large at the apex council.

“We are optimistic that this opportunity to serve will further put Nigeria in particular and Africa in general to the lamplight. The quest to hence see the sporting sector thrive in Africa can further be achieved.

“Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities Youth leaders of Nigeria is extremely proud that the youth group support for Amaju Picnnick really spurred him to greatness, while recounting his great achievement in Nigerian Football Federation so far.

“We equally use this period to charge Africans in general to always support our finest products to continue to do us all proud. Amaju Pinnick is a fine and refined product from the African continent.

“We believe that Amaju is a man of integrity and is ready to support to further use football to unite the world and bring, peace, stability and growth in Africa and the entire world

“Your election has further shown that there is no room for racism and this must be the watch word of the world.

“The coalition is optimistic that Amaju Picnnick will justify is election victory and we charge him to do more to set an indelible record.

“Congratulations and keep the flag flying.”