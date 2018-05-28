Coach wants NBBF to improve on Nigeria Women Basketball League

Mustapha Dogo, the Head Coach, Nassarawa Amazons Basketball Club, on Monday advised the Nigeria Basketball Federation to improve on the Nigeria Women’s Basketball League to make it more attractive.

Dogo, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, said the federation should source for sponsors to improve the league.

He said: “The female league started more than 10 years now, and we only have one sponsor — that is Zenith Bank.”

Action in one of Nigeria’s Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League.

Dogo said: “The federation should source for other sponsors that will raise the standard of the league to make it more competitive.

“If we have up to three or four sponsors, it will also help the federation to organise more competitions in female basketball as it is in men football, where we have the Premier League, Division 1 and 2.’’

Dogo noted that the delay of the 2018 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League would help clubs to have enough time to prepare.

He said: “We are expecting the NBBF to announce the day of commencement of this year’s league. By now, we should be planning to start the second phase.

“I have only 10 players on ground; most of my players went to other clubs. If the NBBF announces the beginning date of the league, I will look for players to strengthen my team.

“My target is to reach the last phase of the league; we need to work hard to achieve it.’’

NAN reports that he, known as Zenith Women Basketball League, is the top-level women’s basketball club competition in Nigeria.

The league determines the Nigerian representatives at FIBA Africa Women’s Clubs Champions Cup.