Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso, doesn’t rule out a change of formation after the arrival of Victor Osimhen.

Gattuso has sworn to a 4-3-3 formation since he took over the Azzurri and only changed formation once in his first 30 games, against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Partenopei coach has revealed he looks forward to having Osimhen at his disposal and won’t rule out using a different system with the Nigerian forward in the squad.

“It could be, he has different characteristics than those we had,” Gattuso said at a press conference. “He can give us the opportunity to attack spaces.

“He has great physical strength and I think he can give us a big hand.”