Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC head coach, Tony Bolus, has praised his charges after their 1-0 win over Heartland FC in a Matchday 1 fixture of the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League season decided at the Okigwe Stadium in Owerri on Sunday.

The Olukoya Boys gave a good account of themselves against the Naze Millionaires as they claimed an opening day win courtesy of a 39th minute header from Clement Ogwu when he connected a long throw-in from Najeem Olayinka.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men created lots of goal-scoring chances shortly after MFM FC’s goal but the Lagos-based team goalkeeper Folarin Abayomi denied the hosts with breathtaking saves.

His bright display in between the sticks earned him the man-of the-match award.

After the crucial victory, Bolus appreciated his boys for their brilliant performance.

“I need to appreciate my boys for their effort today and for keeping and playing to instructions. They maintained the tempo of the game from the beginning to the end of the game. They were able to keep their cool and the ball and I appreciate their effort a lot and I believe it’s going to continue till the end of the season,” he said.

The former Giwa FC manager also talked about the lapses he noticed during the match and promised to make amendment before his team’s next league game against FC Ifeanyiubah.

Bolus said: “There were lapses in the team despite the victory so we will go back home to the drawing board and right our wrongs.

“We had opportunities to be two to three goals up but we failed to make them count although they had theirs also but our goalkeeper was great in goal today. All the same we still need to work on the team to prepare for FC Ifeanyiubah.”