Coach dumps Wawrinka 

Magnus Norman has called time on his partnership with Stan Wawrinka, bringing to an end one of the most successful coaching relationships tennis has seen in recent years.

When Wawrinka first hired Swede Norman in April 2013, he was ranked 17th and his best performance at Grand Slam level consisted of two quarterfinals.

Norman had an immediate impact, helping Wawrinka reach his first semifinal at the US Open later that year and then, in January 2014, guiding him to his first slam title in Australia.

In the nearly four years since, Wawrinka has won two more slam titles at the French Open and US Open and reached the final again in Paris this year.

Norman — who reached world No. 2 in his own playing career — said the decision was a personal one to enable him to spend more time with his young family.