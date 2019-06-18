Super Falcons manager, Thomas Dennerby, has expressed disappointments with the African champions 0-1 loss to France in their final group game at the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup.

The video assistant referee played a huge part in the outcome as the game in Rennes remained goalless until the final 15 minutes, with France’s Wendie Renard scoring a penalty at the second attempt.

Referee Melissa Borjas awarded a spot-kick after consulting VAR and adjudging that Viviane Asseyi had been taken down by Ngozi Ebere – who was shown a second yellow card for the challenge.

Renard stepped up and smashed the penalty against the post, only for VAR to once again fall in favour of France.

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie stepped off her line before Renard struck the ball and Borjas ordered a retake, with the Lyon defender making no mistake second time around.

The Nigeria handler however differs, as he said: “Of course I’m disappointed with the result. France are a really good team. I feel so sorry because the girls were fighting so well and we followed the match plan.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria could still qualify for the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed sides having lost to Norway but beaten South Korea earlier in the tournament.