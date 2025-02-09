CNPP wants state creation to address regional imbalance

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has called on the National Assembly to take immediate action to create five states in Nigeria to address regional imbalance in the number of states in the country’s six geopolitical zones to ensure equity, fairness, and justice in the distribution of resources and opportunities among various regions.



This was stated in a statement signed by CNPP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, released on Sunday.

The CNPP stated: “Democracy does not support injustice. The basic principles of democracy derive from free, fair, justice, and equitable distribution of resources, and the rule of law.”



The CNPP emphasized that addressing the imbalance in the number of states in each geopolitical zone is crucial for promoting unity, stability, and progress in Nigeria.



“The CNPP proposes that each of the six geopolitical zones should have seven states each, based on economic viability and other relevant factors for the new states to be created.



“Specifically, the North Central and North West zones already have seven states, while the rest of the zones have six states each, except the South East region with only five states.

Also Read:

“There is the need to create one additional state each for the South West, North East, and South-South zones and two additional states should be created in the South East zone.



“Once this is achieved, the National Assembly can consider creating additional states in each of the six geopolitical zones.



“The CNPP believes that this is a necessary step towards ensuring that every region in Nigeria has an equal opportunity to develop and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the nation.



“We urge the National Assembly to take this matter seriously and work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians.



“The CNPP has consistently advocated for good governance, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria. The CNPP as the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria remains committed to promoting the principles of democracy and ensuring that the rights and interests of all Nigerians are protected and advanced”, the statement concluded.

Post Views: 9