The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has again warned the Nigerian Government that the continued deployment of security agencies and sponsoring of hoodlums to attack unarmed peaceful protesters in the country may lead to anarchy and disintegration of the country.

The CNPP in a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, on Wednesday described as “price of insensitivity” the ongoing arson in Lagos State and other parts of the country.

According to the statement by the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations, “the adamant federal government and the ruling All Progressives Congress is currently reaping the fruits of stubborn impunity and lake of attention to the basic needs of the Nigerian people in the past five years.

“In their characteristics, the warning by the CNPP that attempting to use force on the #EndSARS protesters would be catastrophic was ignored and the result is obvious.

“Again, the CNPP warns that the ongoing crackdown on young people across the country would aggravate the anger in the land just as the shooting of peaceful protesters in Lagos was ill-thought, counterproductive, inhumane, and above all wicked by those who planned and executed it.

“We are aware that both the federal government and the Lagos state government have denied involvement in the shooting.

“However, there is a need for the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to tell Nigerians who turned off the lights and removed CCTV cameras at the Lekki Toll Gate before the shooting.

“How come that men in military uniforms showed up and opened fire on the unarmed peaceful protesters holding the national flag while singing the national anthem.

“If indeed the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government that controls the security architecture of the country never ordered the shooting and never got intelligence ahead of the gruesome attack, then it’s time for President Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff and other Security Chiefs in the country to resign.

“This has become imperative as it is becoming clear is a clear indication that nobody is safe in the country. The government must know that the “unknown soldier” theory cannot work in this digital age.

“Any government that consistently fails to listen to sincere advice from the people, the opposition, and civil society will definitely lead the country to nowhere.

“The people are the sovereign from whom the Nigerian government derives its existence and it is for them that the government exists. They must be listened to, not killed. The APC government which is a product of protests must know that peace is always impossible where injustice reigns.

“If the federal government can arrest a hooded soldier they earlier described as fake, they should immediately arrest the Lekki Toll Gate shooters who killed #EndSARS protesters or immediately throw in the towel. The continued arrest and killing of young people by government armed forces will ignite more fire in the country.”