CNPP hails FG’s decision to audit NNPC, calls for suspension of management

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has commended the Federal Government for its decision to engage an external auditor to verify the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s petrol subsidy claim.

This move is seen as a vindication of the CNPP’s long-standing call for an independent forensic audit of NNPC Limited.



According to a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, CNPP said that the reduction of NNPC Limited’s subsidy claims from N6 trillion to N2.7 trillion after an initial audit by KPMG highlights the need for a comprehensive probe.

“Since the Goodluck Jonathan administration, the CNPP has consistently demanded an independent forensic audit of NNPC Limited, now a government-owned company,” the statement read.



The CNPP has expressed concerns over the allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and lack of transparency that have peaked under the leadership of Engr. Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited. “We commend the Federal Government for attempting to probe NNPC Limited, but insist that management suspension is crucial for an effective audit. Anything less would allow perpetrators to continue their nefarious activities,” the statement added.

Also Read:

The CNPP has described NNPC Limited as a hub of corruption, with its leadership embroiled in deceit and mismanagement.”We demand a comprehensive, independent, and transparent probe, including management suspension, to ensure justice and reveal the truth. This is not about individuals but about saving the Nigerian economy from collapse,” the statement concluded.

The CNPP’s call for a comprehensive probe and management suspension has sparked hopes that the truth behind NNPC Limited’s subsidy claims will finally be revealed, and those responsible held accountable.

Post Views: 0