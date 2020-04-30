The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has given the Cross River State Independent National Electoral Commission a 14-day ultimatum to conduct local government election in the state.

The ultimatum was contained in a communique signed by the Chairman and Publicity Secretary of CNPP in the state, Messrs Sunday Michael and Castro Ezama, after an emergency meeting of the body on Thursday in Calabar.

The group urged CROSIEC to conduct the election while adopting the prescribed COVID-19 protocols of no mask, no movement and no mask, no voting.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election was earlier scheduled to hold on March 28, but was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The group also commended the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cross River through the state government’s introduction of the “no mask, no movement” policy that has ensured no case so far in the state.

It said: “As political parties, we are unanimously calling on CROSIEC to conduct local government elections in Cross River within 14 days, observing the prescribed COVID-19 protocols of no face mask, no movement, no face mask, no voting.

“Inline with the efforts of the government of Cross River, we enjoin all residents to strictly obey the preventive measures regarding COVID-19 of no mask, no movement.

“The 8,000 jobs recently created by Gov. Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River in different areas such as Agriculture, Security, Health and others are in another point worthy of mention as this will take over more than 8,000 families out of a certain poverty borderlines, we appreciate him.

“We sincerely convey our heartfelt condolences to the state government and the good people of the Northern Senatorial District of Cross River, over the demise of Senator Rose Oko.

“Indeed, Northern Cross River has lost a fine politician, who played politics with ethics.”

The group also called on all politicians and would be aspirants in the Northern Senatorial District of the state not to heat up the polity, as the National Assembly or Independent National Electoral Commission have not declared the seat of late Oko vacant.

It said: “We hereby direct politicians not to commence political activities, but rather carefully wait and follow the laid down procedures as enshrined in the various political parties guidelines, electoral acts and the 1999 constitution as amended.

“Failure to comply with this directives, will attract sanctions from the political parties.

“We therefore use this medium as well to call on both politicians and political parties to desist from distracting Gov. Ayade from his good works, as this is not the time for governance.

“Hence, we call on all politicians, political parties and people of Cross Rivers in general to join hands with Governor (Ben) Ayade to enable him deliver the dividends of democracy for a better and viable Cross River state.”