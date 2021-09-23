CNPP disowns PDP over call for Emefiele’s sack

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties, CNPP, has disowned the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, from office.

Reacting to the call in Abuja, the Secretary General of the CNPP, Chief Willy Ezeugwu, noted that “the CBN Governor had not done anything to warrant the call for his resignation hence PDP does not enjoy the support of other opposition political parties in this call.

“It should be more concerning to the PDP that its top and leading members are resigning in large numbers due to the unattractive nature of the party on the watch of the current National Working Committee of the party rather it is chasing shadows when its house is consumed by an inferno.

“The Nigerian opposition parties are currently supposed to be undergoing internal healing and rebuilding so as to be well positioned to take over power in 2023 but the activities of the Uche Secondus-led PDP have reduced the politics of opposition to child’s play and possibly being for hire to operators of BDCs who are fighting the Governor of CBN for the policy to stop sale of forex to the BDC operators.

“PDP has become a shadow of itself and fast turning into a briefcase political party if the likes of Uche Secondus and Mr. Kola Ologbodion are left in the strategic offices they presently occupy in the party.

“They should be shown the way out and not join hirelings to make misguided calls the basis of which are laughable, baseless and cannot be substantiated”, the CNPP stated.