CNPP congratulates PDP on the successful presidential primary

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has congratulated the main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging all other political parties to emulate the smooth conduct of the presidential primary of the PDP.

The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that “anyone can quarrel with personalities but not a democratic process.

“That’s the only way our democracy will evolve, when political parties stick to the rules of the game.

“Therefore, as the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, the CNPP congratulates the PDP for the smooth conduct of her recently concluded presidential primary.

“We urge all other political parties to emulate the rancour free PDP primary election and do the needful to provide Nigerian electorates with candidates who emerged through credible democratic process.

“Our democracy is evolving and Nigerians are getting more and more politically aware.

“Consequently, their eagerness to participate in the political process in the forthcoming 2023 election elections should not be dampened by flawed primary elections by any political party”, the statement concluded.