The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has congratulated the Acting Inspector General Of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba on his recent appointment, urging the top police boss to ensure that he leaves good legacy for posterity by fulfilling his avowed commitment to deepening security across Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Chief Willy Ezugwu, the Secretary General of the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, the CNPP advised him to “remember that he will one day become a former IGP like his predecessors.

“We heartily congratulate the Acting Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba Usman for his new position.

“The CNPP welcomes his pledged commitment to deepen security across the country and we strongly believe that security should be given all the attention it demands at these trying times in Nigeria’s history.

“A drastic reduction in criminal activities in the country will definitely lead to increased direct foreign investment, thereby bridging the widening unemployment gap in the country.

“It is time to collaborate with citizens and all stakeholders to create the needed atmosphere for our farmers to return to their farms to boost food production.

“While we commend your pledge to commit to ensuring security of lives and property, the CNPP is of the view that good name is better than money as no one remains in an office forever.

“The CNPP therefore call on the Acting Inspector General of Police to urgently bring to an end the unabated killer herders and farmers crisis in the country.

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to adequately fund and equip the Nigeria Police Force for internal security operations and get the military out of our towns and villages as their presence and activities have continued to militarise the society, leading to increased criminality”, the statement read.