CNPP, Civil Society Coalition demand Minister of Power’s resignation

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations have jointly issued a scathing press statement demanding the immediate resignation of Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adelabu Adebayo.

The statement, signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP, and Alhaji Ali Abacha, the National Secretary of CNCSOs, accused the Minister of incompetence, lacking capacity to address Nigeria’s chronic electricity crisis.



The coalition minced no words in its assessment of Adelabu’s tenure so far, describing him as “a typical example of a round peg in a square hole.” The statement highlighted the dire state of Nigeria’s power sector, noting that over 40% of Nigerians remain without access to electricity, while the rest rely on a national grid that delivers a meagre and unreliable supply of 2,000MW to 4,000MW daily—a situation unchanged since the 1980s.



“This failure has perpetuated a cycle of economic stagnation, job losses, and the closure of small and medium-sized enterprises, which are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy,” the statement read. The coalition expressed grave concern that Nigeria continues to lag behind other African nations in electrification, despite its abundant human and natural resources.



The CNPP and CNCSOs also criticized Adelabu for failing to leverage the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023, which decentralises electricity provision and encourages public-private collaboration.“His inability to market these opportunities to attract local and international investors has exacerbated the nation’s power crisis and undermined the potential for economic recovery,” the statement added.

Also Read:

Adding weight to their argument, the coalition cited a recent report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, which revealed three incidents of total grid collapse and two incidents of partial collapse in the fourth quarter of 2024. Despite these failures, Nigerians paid a staggering N509.84 billion to electricity distribution companies during the same period—an increase from the N466.69 billion spent in the third quarter of 2024. The coalition emphasized that these alarming statistics, coupled with 12 grid collapses recorded throughout 2024, demonstrate the Minister’s inability to address systemic issues in the power sector.

“His continued tenure is untenable,” the statement declared, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to redeploy Adelabu to a ministry aligned with his competencies within seven days. The coalition questioned the Minister’s qualifications, pointing out that his expertise lies in financial services, hospitality, entertainment, agriculture, and real estate—not the power sector. “His appointment appears to be a case of political patronage rather than merit, and his performance has validated our concerns,” the statement said.

The coalition also took aim at the broader implications of the Tinubu administration’s policies, which they claim have bred poverty and discontent among Nigerians. “While we acknowledge the President’s intentions to address the nation’s challenges, the incompetence of appointees like Minister Adelabu undermines these efforts and erodes public trust,” the statement argued.

In a resolute conclusion, the CNPP and CNCSOs called on President Tinubu to act decisively in the interest of the Nigerian people. “The power sector is too critical to be left in the hands of individuals who lack the requisite expertise and vision. Minister Adelabu must resign or be redeployed immediately to prevent further damage to Nigeria’s economy and the well-being of its citizens.”

The coalition vowed to continue assessing the performance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies under President Tinubu’s administration, prioritising the interests of the suffering masses who yearn for good governance across the country.

Post Views: 31