CNPP, Civil Society Coalition demand ICPC probe into ₦300b corruption allegations under ex-NIMASA DG Bashir Jamoh

A coalition of political and civil society organizations has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to launch an urgent investigation into alleged financial mismanagement and corruption amounting to ₦300 billion under Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, the former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.



The petition, filed jointly by the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations Against Inept Leaders, was submitted to the ICPC on May 21, 2025.



The groups accuse Dr. Jamoh of overseeing systemic financial irregularities, including inflated contract awards, unlawful recruitment processes, nepotistic appointments, and embezzlement of public funds throughout his tenure from March 2020 to March 2024.



Among the key allegations highlighted in the petition are the leasing of speedboats at excessive costs, unauthorized promotion of a $175 million security initiative, and secret recruitment of over 500 individuals outside federal civil service guidelines. The petitioners also question the suspicious escalation of NIMASA’s training budget—from ₦66 million in 2019 to ₦1.6 billion in 2021—without tangible results.



Further raising concerns, the groups point to a ₦500 million fine imposed on NIMASA by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria in December 2023 for fraudulent financial statements, which led to Dr. Jamoh’s disqualification from certifying financial reports in Nigeria. Additionally, the Senate Building project at the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko remains incomplete despite full disbursement of funds.

The petitioners urge the ICPC to swiftly freeze all implicated assets and accounts, prosecute those found culpable, and recover the estimated ₦300 billion for national treasury remittance. They argue that reclaiming stolen funds from NIMASA is crucial for Nigeria’s economic stability, particularly as the country struggles with rising debt.



“As Nigeria continues to rely on external borrowing for essential infrastructure, allowing large-scale corruption to go unpunished is not only unjust but financially disastrous,” the petition states. “Holding those responsible accountable is an economic and moral necessity.”



At the time of reporting, the ICPC had yet to release an official statement on the matter. However, given the scale of the allegations and the potential financial implications, the issue is expected to attract substantial public attention and institutional scrutiny in the coming weeks.

