CNPP, 75 CSOs back EFCC on Kyari’s arrest, demand thorough probe of refineries fraud

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties and a coalition of more than 75 civil society organisations, under the umbrella of the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations, have thrown their weight behind the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the arrest and interrogation of the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari.

In a joint press statement signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP, and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of CNCSOs, the groups commended the EFCC for what they described as “a long-awaited step in the right direction” in addressing monumental fraud in the oil and gas sector.

“We view this bold action as a long-awaited step in the right direction, especially given the gravity of allegations surrounding the multi-billion-dollar Turnaround Maintenance of Nigeria’s refineries, which have remained comatose despite billions of dollars purportedly expended under Kyari’s watch,” the statement declared.

The CNPP and CNCSOs said the Nigerian people have “endured decades of monumental fraud, waste, and mismanagement in the oil and gas sector, with the refineries representing the single most glaring example of elite corruption.” They noted that it was “heartening to see the EFCC rise to its constitutional responsibility by interrogating one of the key actors accused in these monumental scandals.”

The groups demanded an “uncompromised, thorough, and transparent investigation” into the allegations of abuse of office, diversion of public funds, money laundering, and conspiracy linked to Kyari and his associates.

“The ongoing probe must not be reduced to a mere public show but must result in the prosecution of all those found culpable, irrespective of their political or economic connections,” they insisted.

The joint statement further warned that if the investigation is compromised, the CNPP and CNCSOs will be left with no choice but to take legal and constitutional action to protect the interests of Nigerians.

“If this investigation is compromised or derailed in any way, we will not hesitate to deploy all constitutional and legal instruments available to us, including public interest litigation, mass action, and sustained advocacy campaigns, to ensure that justice is not denied to the Nigerian people,” the groups cautioned.

They also emphasized that sweeping the matter under the carpet “will amount to a betrayal of public trust and a slap in the face of millions of citizens who continue to suffer from fuel import dependency, subsidy scams, and economic hardship caused by corruption in the oil and gas sector.”

According to the groups, the EFCC’s handling of the Kyari case will serve as a litmus test of its credibility and independence.

“This case must therefore serve as a litmus test for the EFCC under its present leadership and as a clear demonstration that no Nigerian, no matter how highly placed, is above the law,” the statement noted.

Concluding, the CNPP and CNCSOs reaffirmed their solidarity with Nigerians, stressing that the fight against corruption must be genuine and result-oriented.

“We commend the EFCC for taking the right step and urge it to stay the course without fear or favour. The era of impunity must end, and the fight against corruption must be seen to be real, practical, and yielding tangible results,” they stated.

The Full Statement:

