The last three most popular Change makers featured on Cable News Network’s African Voices Changemakers, will be the focus of the next edition of the well-followed documentary, which is broadcast from Friday to Tuesday every week.

CNN African Voices is sponsored by Globacom.

The first in the series of what is called Compilation Edition, will bring up three of the several social change agents who had been on the last three editions of the programme.

The three personalities to be seen on the programme this week include Crystal Chigbu, who does prosthetics for child amputees through her Irede Foundation.

Also to be remembered are the contributions of 27-year-old Seyi Oluyole, whose Dream Catchers has employed choreography to turn around the lives of street children.

The show will also revisit Bilikiss Adebiyi Abiola, founder of WeCycler.

Abiola brought fresh innovation to refuse collection, employing more than 80 workers who use tricycles to gather waste from homes across the city for recycling.

All the change agents on focus this weekend were picked for their selflessness and passion for children.