CNN African Voices beams focus on three of continent’s best Disk Jockeys

This week’s edition of the popular television magazine, CNN African Voices, will be beaming its lights on three disc jockeys who in their own ways have elevated the art of disk jockeying in their respective countries.

African Voices is a weekly programme of the Cable News Network and it is sponsored by Nigeria’s second largest telecommunications company, Globacom.

The African DJs on showcase in the week’s edition of the programme include DJ Dollar, a Senegalese; Amine K from Morocco; and DJ Avneesh from Mauritius.

The first to be celebrated is DJ Dollar, who has delighted patrons at several parties and corporate events across Africa.

His career as a professional music producer and mixer gives him access to the latest trends in music productions and performances.

DJ Dollar is noted for creating unforgettable beats and serenading his admirers with beautiful mix of lyrics.

The next DJ to be profiled is Morocco-based Amine K.

This DJ has gained international acclaim for his prowess on the turntable.

DJ Amine K is Morocco’s ambassador of music.

He has played for audiences at electronic music festivals around the world, focusing on quality dance floor experiences.

He has traversed and infused fun into music festivals across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, sharing the limelight with other notable disc jockeys including Mandy, Nick Warren, Lee Burridge and Gui Boratto.

The last Disk Jockey on showcase in the edition is DJ Avneesh from the Indian Ocean Island of Mauritius.

DJ Avneesh has distinguished himself in the field and has earned lots of accolades for his dexterity. He once performed on the Great Wall of China.

Catch African Voices on the CNN channel on DStv from Friday at 9:30am, with repeats on Saturday at 12:30am, 4:30pm and 8:30pm.

Other repeat broadcasts come up on Sunday at 5am, 9:30am and 8:30pm, with more repeats on Monday and Tuesday at 5:30am and 6:30pm.