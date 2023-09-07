CMS Grammar School Lagos returning to full boarding – Management

The Management of CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos State has given the assurance that the college would return to its full boarding status soon.

Rev. Jacob Ogunyinka, the School Principal, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ogunyinka, who spoke with the NAN in Lagos on Thursday, said the college started as a missionary boarding school but has been admitting some as day students due to what he described as “economic factors”.

He said: “The college is yet to return to its full fledged boarding status as planned due to the current situation in the country.

“The economy now is seriously telling on everybody, so we still allow some students who have been with us and still come from home to continue.

“But the new intake, which are the JSS 1 and SS 1, admitted into the school are full boarders and are now staying in the dormitories allocated to them.

“However, our plans to operate full fledged boarding system is still on.

“Remember, the missionary school founded decades ago started with six pupil, all boarders.”

The school Principal further said that the objective of the school is to inculcate knowledge and good values in the students.

Ogunyinka said: “The aim is to make the students turn out as responsive and responsible citizens of the society.

“For us as a school, it’s our duty to see that we equip our students with different kinds of skills that will be of great benefits.”

Ogunyinka further said that the school also trains the students on how to swim, play baseball, cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, rugby and other sporting events.

He added that the students are equipped with skills on furniture making, metalwork, food and nutrition, virtual art, marketing and data processing.

On staff empowerment, the Principal said that in the 2023/2024 academic session, which started on September 4, the Central Executive of Old Grammarians Society is sponsoring members of staff to various trainings.

He added: “We held Lasmab staff retreat as part of our effort to ensure that the new academic session is of high standard and proper foundation laid for students’ learning,

“We sent counsellors for training.

“Also, all staff of CMS Grammar School while some selected teachers will be attending further training sponsored by the Central Executive of the OGS.”

Ogunyinka disclosed that plans are ongoing to endorse the school as Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Computer-Based Test Centres.

He said: “We will soon be given full approval as a UTME and CBT centre.

Also Read:

“We have also started classes for Cambridge Examinations with the hope that we shall get accredited for all other international examinations.”

According to him, this will give more opportunities to the students in getting admission into universities abroad.

The Principal assured parents and guardians that the school would continue to impact knowledge, norms and good values on the students under the staff’s watch.

He added that the school would endeavour to produce complete students capable of ruling the world by the grace of God.