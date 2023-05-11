CMD accused of sedating, raping patient, recording it sent to prison

The Chief Medical Director of Ayodele Hospital, Dr. Joseph Ayodele, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a patient who came for treatment in his hospital at Sawmill area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A Magistrates Court gave the remand order on Wednesday when the Chief Medical Director was arraigned before it.

A Police Report presented to the court accused Ayodele of having sedated the patient, a professional nurse, and eventually had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

According to the report, the nurse went to the hospital for medical treatment when the doctor, who claimed to have 27 years experience in the medical field, took advantage of her under sedation.

Investigation into the matter led to the recovery of the video recording containing sexual action of the defendant on the victim while medical tests also confirmed that the said nurse was assaulted and raped.

The government prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court of the gravity of the offence and the motion ex parte attached to the police report seeking the remand of the defendant in a Correctional Centre.

Magistrate Jumoke Kamson, who handled the case, granted Ayeni’s prayer for remand, while the matter was adjourned to May 18, 2023.