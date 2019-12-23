Leading perception management firm CMC Connect was recognised and honoured with two prestigious awards at the Lagos PR Industry and Gala Awards 2019, which recently held at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed: “PROVATION,” the ceremony witnessed a gathering of astute industry leaders, stakeholders and corporate organisations, some of who were also recognised for their laudable feats and contributions to the PR practice and industry.

CMC Connect took home the prestigious awards for “Model Agency of All Time” and “The Best Agency” to work.

The company was honoured with the awards for its leadership and relevance in the PR industry as well as its unswerving employment of global best practices since its inception over two decades ago.

Presenting the “Model Agency of All Time” award to the company, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Council, led by President and Chairman, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, lauded CMC Connect for its growth trajectory, citing the company as a beau ideal of PR practice in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Group Managing Director, CMC Connect and President, African Public Relations Association, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating it has always been the company’s goal to unwaveringly contribute to the growth of PR, not only in Nigeria but Africa at large.

While describing the honour as an outcome of a relentless drive to make the Nigerian PR industry recognised on a global scale, he dedicated the award to all the leaders and employees of CMC Connect.

“It is a testament to our joint and continuous drive to be relentless in all we do for the practice of Public Relations. At CMC, we will continue to keep the flag flying,” he said.

The awards ceremony also recognized exceptional practices in public affairs sector across various prestigious categories.

Attendees were treated to thrilling musical performances from highly sought-after artists, including afro-pop pioneer, 9ice.

Established in 2017, LAPRIGA is commonly referred to as the Industry Oscars, with the platform being used to celebrate exceptional PR practitioners and industry stakeholders who have demonstrated excellence in their work and contributed immensely to the growth of Public Relations in Nigeria.